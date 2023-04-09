458,335 people receive STR amounting to RM384.9m in Pahang

KUANTAN: A total of 458,335 people in Pahang received the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) this year, amounting to RM384.9 million, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

Meanwhile, the provision of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa), which is an additional contribution of RM600 to STR recipients in the hardcore poor category in this state, benefitted 8,033 recipients with a total of RM4.8 million.

“The STR serves as more than just aid to its primary recipients; it also contributes to boosting the local economy through the multiplier effect of every ringgit spent.

“The STR and SARa are also allocations from the annual state budget. We are not only providing support for development but also offering assistance to the people under various programmes,“ he added.

Ahmad was speaking to reporters after attending the Pahang 2024 Budget Tour Programme here today. Also present was State Investment, Industrial, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib.

In other developments, he added among the commonly discussed topics during the programme included the cost of living, food security, business prospects, infrastructure advancement, healthcare, education, women, youth and digitalisation.

Besides Pahang, the programme has already been conducted in Melaka, Johor and Penang and it will proceed to other states, including Sabah, on Wednesday (Sept 6).

The Finance Ministry will also hold engagement sessions with various focus groups, including education, business, new technology, tourism, manufacturing and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to get as many views as possible,” Ahmad added. -Bernama