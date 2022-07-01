45,879 Malaysians can redeem e-vouchers to buy domestic flight tickets

BANGI: Five airlines are offering e-vouchers valued between RM25 and RM100 to 45,879 Malaysians that they can redeem to purchase domestic flight tickets online until the end of this year.

The airlines, namely Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Firefly and MASwings are offering the e-vouchers under the Tourism Recovery Plan (PRE 2.0) for the air transport cluster with an allocation of RM2.7 million.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the initiative was expected to increase flight ticket sales.

“We want to see how the provision of such e-vouchers can stimulate the local economy, apart from being a benchmark for us to identify ways to help the people. We help industry players and the people so that they can get lower fares,” she told reporters after launching the recovery plan here today.

Nancy said Malaysia Airlines provides RM100 vouchers for 10,000 travellers, Firefly and Batik Air offer RM50 vouchers to 4,000 travellers while MASwings offers RM25 vouchers to 4,000 customers, adding that travellers of these airlines can only make one-time redemption of the vouchers.

She said, AirAsia is targeting to offer the RM50 vouchers to 23,879 travellers who can redeem up to three times for one-way or two-way flights.

PRE 2.0 is a continuation of the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE 1.0) to distribute incentives to Malaysians in the form of discounts, vouchers and rebates.

PRE2.0 also involves the provision of vouchers and rebates under the land transport cluster, tourism association cluster and special interest tourism cluster.

Nancy said as of yesterday, a total of 15,467 Malaysians had used the rebates and discounts provided to purchase land transport tickets and 12,540 Malaysians have benefitted from the initiative through the purchase of domestic tour packages. - Bernama