46 arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: A total of 46 individuals were arrested for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Of this number, 45 were issued compounds while one was remanded.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the highest number of offenders were caught for engaging in a private party (15 individuals) and for not wearing face masks (11).

“Other offences committed included premises operating after hours (10), failure to provide equipment or facilities for check-in purposes (eight), unlicensed premises (one), and large group activities that made it difficult to maintain social distancing (one),” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the arrests were part of the 55,838 inspections carried out by the police’s Compliance Operations Task Force yesterday. -Bernama

