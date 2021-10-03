46 baby turtles rescued in Port Dickson - JPNS

SEREMBAN: A total of 46 baby hawksbill turtles were rescued by members of the public after being found wandering along the coastal area of Batu 3, Jalan Pantai Bagan Pinang, Port Dickson, near here, yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (JPNS) director Halimi Abu Hanip said the hatchlings were found by an individual named Abd Jamil and his family who happened to be there at about 11 am.

“Their swift action in rescuing the baby turtles to be released immediately into the sea is a commendable effort. It is the third such incident reported in Port Dickson this year, with the second was on Sept 11.

“It is normal for baby turtles to crawl out of their nest to go to the sea. Turtles lay their eggs throughout the year but most frequently from March to September,” he told Bernama.

Following the incident, Halimi said JPNS together with registered turtle egg collector inb Port Dickson, Hishamudin Abd Manap inspected the turtle nests at the location and found two dead baby turtles and 48 eggs.

He said all the eggs were then brought to the hatchery centre at Glory Beach Resort, Port Dickson to be incubated.

Meanwhile, Halimi said JPNS would instal signboards in the coastal area to remind the public to immediately report any turtle findings to the relevant parties for further action.

“The public can also contact JPNS through our Facebook page and I would like to remind them against catching the turtles because it as an offence under the the Negeri Sembilan’s Fisheries (Turtles and Turtles Eggs) Rules 1976,” he said.- Bernama