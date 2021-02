PETALING JAYA: Those attempting inter-district or inter-state travel topped the list of 461 individuals arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a press statement today that 135 people were arrested for this offence.

“Other offences included failure to adhere to physical distancing (128), 72 premises did not provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, 67 individuals did not wear face masks, 17 premises opened beyond permitted hours and the remaining 42 disobeyed various rules under the movement control order (MCO 2.0),” he added.

Of those arrested, 430 were issued compounds and the remaining 31 were remanded.

On Ops Benteng, a total of 11 illegal immigrants and three boat skippers were detained while eight land vehicles were confiscated.

As for returnees, he said 896 individuals returned to the country yesterday and are undergoing quarantine at designated centres nationwide.

“The overall total of individuals who had returned home is now at 126,612,“ he said.