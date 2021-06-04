461 cases of online car scams reported to date

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 461 cases of online car scams were reported in the first five months this year with losses of over RM5.4 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said it was an increase of 94.5 percent from only 237 cases were reported in the corresponding period last year losses amounting only to RM1.4 million.

“Throughout 2020, a total of 678 cases of vehicle scams involving losses amounting to RM5.9 million were reported, an increase of 22.8 percent from 552 cases with losses amounting to RM3.2 million reported in 2019,” he said in a statement here today.

Looking at the increase in such cases, Mohd Kamarudin advised the public to always take precautionary measures before making any vehicle purchase online.

“Among the measures that can be used is to survey and review the current market price of vehicles, not be taken in by advertisements that offer used cars at cheap prices on the grounds of customs exemption or seizure by the authorities.

“Also, customers must always keep records of conversations and payment transactions as evidence and ensure that the sale and purchase agreement is done through a certified method as well as checking the verification of bank accounts and telephone lines through http://ccid.rmo.gov.my/semakmule,” he said.

Mohd Kamarudin said the modus operandi often used by the scammers was to offer imported vehicles at cheap prices by claiming that the cars were from Thailand, Singapore and Langkawi.

“They will use social media as an advertising medium and the victim will then be asked to deposit a sum of money into the account supposedly for payment of processing fees, road tax and grants. Once they get the money, they’ll vanish,” he added. — Bernama