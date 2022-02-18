KANGAR: The Human Resource Ministry (KSM) has received a total of 4,661 complaints against employers for non-payment and late payment of salaries which is the highest number of complaints it received until Feb 15.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Awang Hashim (pix) said the complaints were received through the ‘Working for Workers’(WfW) digital application which involved offences under the Employment Act 1955.

“We also received a total of 1,394 complaints against employers for making wage deductions without following established procedures. To date, the ministry has received a total of 13,939 cases involving various complaints,” he told reporters after here today.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry had conducted 40,597 checks on employers involving 171,420 accommodations under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amended) Act 2019 (Act 446).

Awang said of the amount, a total of 1,192 investigation papers were opened under Act 446 and 35 cases were taken to court nationwide involving fines to be paid amounting to RM979,000.

A total of 846 investigation papers were compounded with compound offers amounting to RM10,268,000 and to date, RM4,272,000 in compound fines were collected for various offences under the Act. — Bernama