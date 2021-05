KOTA KINABALU: A total of 466,556 people or 15.9 per cent have so far registered as Covid-19 vaccine recipients in Sabah, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. (pix)

The official state government Covid-19 spokesperson, in a statement tonight said a total of 119,135 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Sabah, with 103,339 of them were given under phase one of the vaccination programme while the remaining 15,796 under phase two.

He said under the phase one of the immunisation programme, 54,827 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine while 48,512 individuals had completed receiving both doses of their vaccine shots.

Masidi said a total of 15,795 had received the first dose of vaccine under phase two of the programme and only one had completed both doses of the vaccine jabs.

Meanwhile, he said Sabah recorded 57 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 58,372.

The state also recorded one death in Kunak, while 106 patients have recovered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 57,064. -Bernama