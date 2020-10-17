467 arrested for violating SOPs

PETALING JAYA: Police nabbed a total of 467 offenders for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that 460 were issued compounds, six were remanded while one was granted police bail.

“Out of the 467, a total of 182 individuals did not wear face masks, 110 premises/individuals failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, 106 individuals did not adhere to social distancing and the remaining had violated other SOPs,” he said.

Besides that, a total of 58 undocumented immigrants were detained, and two boats and two land vehicles were confiscated yesterday during the Ops Benteng operations against illegals.

As for returnees, he said a total of 49,923 individuals had returned to the country between July 24 and Oct 16.

To date, 381 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment while 9,291 are going through the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated centres.

A total of 40,281 individuals were allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.