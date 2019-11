KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained 468 drug dealers and seized 121.9 kg of drugs worth RM6.45 million in a one-day nationwide operation dubbed ‘’Ops Damn Tokan 2.0’’ on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix) said they were arrested for supplying and possessing drugs and tested positive in the urine tests conducted on them.

“The detainees, which include 25 women and 12 foreigners, are between 18 and 46 years old,” he told a press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

The seized drugs included syabu, heroin, cannabis, Erimin 5 pills and ecstasy pills. Also confiscated were cash amounting to RM33,900, jewellery worth RM47,725 and vehicles worth RM1.18 million.

“We hope that through such operations, we can put a stop to the supply of the drugs,” he said. — Bernama