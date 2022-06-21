47 areas in Petaling to experience water supply disruption today

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 47 areas in Petaling will experience water supply disruption for up to 24 hours starting today, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced.

The company said this is due to upgrading works of the water supply system that is scheduled to be carried out at the Bukit Dengkil Reservoir.

The water disruption began at 9 am today with supply to be fully restored at 9 am tomorrow, it said.

“The duration of the water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the distance of the consumers’ premises and the water pressure at the distribution system,” said Air Selangor in a statement.

The company said it would be mobilising water tankers to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, dialysis centres and funeral homes.

For commercial customers, water supply purchase using their own water tankers will be made available at one local water filling station and the payment can be made at Jalan TPP 5/17, Taman Perindustrian Puchong.

“Consumers can obtain information on the scheduled water supply disruption from time to time via all our official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” it said. — Bernama