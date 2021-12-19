472 areas in Petaling, KL, Hulu Langat to face unscheduled water cut

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 472 areas in Petaling, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Langat will experience unscheduled water supply disruptions due to floods in several areas in the Klang Valley.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said two of its water treatment plants (LRA) had to stop operating, namely the Langat 2 LRA because of the shutting down of power supply to the water inlet at Semantan and Cheras Batu 11 LRA due to floods.

The LRA Sg Langat could only operate at half capacity as the rising level of murkiness in the water has resulted in it being able to only produce 40 per cent of its usual daily water supply.

“Air Selangor said it could not mobilise its tanker trucks to provide alternative water supply assistance to consumers and critical premises in the affected areas because several major roads had been closed due to the escalating flood situation,” it said.

Air Selangor also said that it could not estimate when the three LRAs will resume full operations.

It said it would provide information relating to the incident from time to time and consumers could get a list of areas involved through the website https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama