474 medical officers on permanent posts report for duty in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 474 contract medical officers newly appointed to permanent posts on Grade UD43 have reported for duty in Sabah, according to state health director Dr Asits Sanna.

He said 339 of the medical officers reported for work at hospitals and 135 at health clinics.

At the same time, 103 medical officers had been transferred out of Sabah, he said in a statement today.

“Therefore, there are now 1,986 medical officers serving in Sabah, an increase of 371 officers,” he said.

He thanked the Health Ministry for its dedication and care in ensuring that the number of medical officers was increased to meet the demands in the state.

“With the additional personnel, the state’s healthcare services will improve and expand even further.

“The department also expresses its appreciation to all medical officers who have shown commitment and dedication in delivering healthcare service in Sabah,“ he added. -Bernama