48 arrested for flouting SOPs

PETALING JAYA: The police have taken action against 48 individuals for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the recovery movement control order period, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

The Senior Minister (Defence) said in a press statement today that out of that number, 47 were issued compounds and one was released on bail.

“The offences includednot wearing face masks (17), 13 business operators operated past midnight, while 12 failed to provide customers with registration books or QR code to record entry, one person broke the quarantine order, and five individuals disobeyed the SOP involved in activities with no social distancing.

“As of yesterday (Sept 3), the police had conducted checks at a total of 58,050 premises to ensure that they are following the SOPs. These included 4,955 restaurants, 3,703 supermarkets, and 1,039 government offices,“ he said.

Besides that, a total of 83 illegal immigrants, one tekong (boat captain) and one suspected smuggler were detained yesterday during the operations against illegal immigrants.

As for returnees, he said a total of 22,252 individuals had returned to the country since July 24 and to date, 66 have been sent to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

To date, a total of 13,021 individuals have been allowed to go home after undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.