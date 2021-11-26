48 Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 48 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 10 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,195.

According to the CovidNow portal, Kelantan and Terengganu recorded the highest number of new deaths at eight, respectively, accounting for a third of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Perak (6), Sarawak (6), Selangor (5), Sabah (4), Pahang (3), Kedah (2), Penang (2), Johor (1), Malacca (1), Negeri Sembilan (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan.

As of midnight, there were 68,755 active cases, including 516 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 272 of whom require respiratory assistance.

To date, 1,382 Covid-19 deaths have been reported this month.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia now stands at 2,608,979.