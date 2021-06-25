48 cows, goats worth over RM270,000 reported stolen in Melaka

MELAKA: A total of 16 cases of livestock thefts involving 48 cows and goats valued at about RM274,000 were reported in Melaka from January to date.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said 38 cows and 10 goats belonging to farmers in the state were reported stolen in the Alor Gajah district involving seven cases followed by Jasin (six cases) and Melaka Tengah (three cases).

He said of the total, 11 livestock were reported stolen in January, February (three), March (three), April (10), May (five) and June (16).

“Following the reports received, seven men aged 21 to 53 years old believed to be the masterminds of the theft cases, were arrested since June 16 and are still remanded to assist investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“We also seized two cows believed to have been stolen and the remaining masterminds or criminals are still being tracked down,“ he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, he said the stolen livestock were believed to be sold to buyers for the preparation of sacrificial rituals in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha which will be celebrated by Muslims in the country next month.

He said in this regard, the police reminded buyers and sellers to be careful in conducting transactions, especially involving livestock for sacrificial rituals so as not to involve stolen animals.

Mohd Sukri said stern action would be taken against those involved in the crime and the public who had information related to the activity were asked to channel it to the police. — Bernama