48 federal roads damaged by floods in Pahang

BENTONG: Forty-eight federal roads in Pahang were damaged by the floods in December last year and early this year, said state Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman.

He said the federal government had allocated RM27 million for repairing the affected roads, which included Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (FT002), Jalan Karak-Manchis (FT009), Jalan Utama Bera (FT1510) and Jalan Benta-Jerantut-Maran (FT064).

“Repair works have begun and so far 17 per cent of the 48 locations are undergoing the repair process,” he told reporters here today.

Apart from this, several major locations along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway have been identified for upgrading of their drainage system, including at KM66-67, KM67-68, KM77.1 and KM78-78.2 of the Kuala Lumpur-bound side.

He said river bank repair works at KM74.4-75.1 and KM78-78.2 had been completed while slope and drainage rehabilitation at KM66-66.7 was expected to be completed in April.

Norolazali had earlier attended a briefing on post-flood infrastructure works from the Malaysian Highway Authority and Public Works Department in Pahang and inspected the location which was hit by a slope collapse along Jalan Persekutuan FT08 Bentong. - Bernama