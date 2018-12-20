48 new ambulances for hospitals, health clinics in Perak

BAGAN DATUK: The Perak State Health Department has distributed 48 new ambulances worth about RM24 million to hospitals and health clinics in the state this year.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the ambulances, which came with high specifications and state-of-the-art pre-hospital equipment, were received by the department starting in June this year.

He said that of the total, 28 ambulances were distributed to hospitals in the state based on their requirements, while the remaining 20 were handed over to selected health clinics.

“Last year, only 28 ambulances were distributed to hospitals and health clinics in Perak.

“We hope that with the increase in the number of ambulances, emergency care services to the people can be improved,“ he said after visiting the Bagan Datuk health clinic, here today.

Hilir Perak district received the most number of ambulances, each for its health clinics in Bagan Datuk, Sungai Sumun, Selekoh and Chenderong Balai. — Bernama