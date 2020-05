PETALING JAYA: 48% of all Covid-19 cases in the nation have been reported to be linked to the Sri Petaling tabligh event held from Feb 27 to Mar 1.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily evening address today, revealed that 927 cases had been newly identified as related to the cluster.

“This brings the number of cases involved with Sri Petaling tabligh cluster and its sub clusters up to 3,347 from the previous 2,375,” he said today.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said that new Covid-19 daily cases in Malaysia was on its way to reaching single-digits, noting that numbers were almost there.

“There may be 22 local transmissions today, but these are non-Malaysians. Malaysians only account for about 10 to 12,” he added.

Noor Hisham also said that the National Security Council had developed a stricter standard operating procedure (SOP) for the retail industry.