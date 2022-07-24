48 respiratory infection outbreaks reported in Perak

IPOH: Forty-eight Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) outbreaks were reported in Perak from January until Thursday (July 21).

State Health, Environment, Science and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said out of that number, 40 of the outbreaks involved secondary schools.

“This was followed by one outbreak each in a primary school, a pre-school, a madrasah and an industrial training centre and the other four in other localities.

“As of July 21, forty-four of the outbreaks have ended while four involving secondary schools are still active,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Akmal said that so far no deaths related to the outbreaks have been reported. — Bernama