LABUAN: The police arrested 48 undocumented immigrants from the Philippines in a raid on the water village of Kg Bebuloh Laut today.

Labuan Police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the 18 adults and 35 children were picked up in the operation between 1am and 2am.

Farid said the police also nabbed five people in the same village with dubious travel documents.

“They have since been brought to the Immigration Detention Depot for further investigation.

The operation was aimed at addressing the social and criminal issues and the possible presence of militants. — Bernama