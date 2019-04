KANGAR: The Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued 579 summonses against Thai-registered vehicles between January and March this year, with about 480 of them for violation of the International Circulation Permit (ICP).

Perlis RTD director Shahrul Azhar Mat Dali said in the latest operation held in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian for two days until yesterday, 20 vehicles were found to have abused their ICP and they included a pick-up truck with modified fuel tank.

He said the vehicles were also used to transport passengers all over the state, which is not allowed under the RTD Act 1987.

“Most of the vehicles were found to have arrears in summonses, with RM26,200 collected from 87 of the summons notices,“ he added. — Bernama