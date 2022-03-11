4,828 newly-recruited teachers can check placements on March 18 - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: The official results of the placement of 4,828 successful candidates in the special one-off recruitment of Education Service Officer (PPP) grade DG41 will be announced on March 18, according to the Education Ministry (MOE).

MOE, in a statement today, said checks on the results of placement can be made via the ministry’s e-Graduan portal at https://egraduan.moe.gov.my.

“The officers will be reporting for duty on April 4,” the statement read.

In July last year, Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced that the ministry would make a special one-off intake of 18,702 teachers to address shortage problems in several states including Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor.

He said the decision to conduct the recruitment was made after thorough discussions with the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Education Service Commission (SPP). — Bernama