PETALING JAYA: Since the first appearance of Covid-19 in Malaysia on Jan 25, 2020, the number of confirmed cases nationwide has reached 485,496. The first confirmed case on February 3, 2020.

This year on May 19, the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day was 6,075 and a total number of deaths was 1,994.

The government promptly implemented the Movement Control Order (MCO 1.0) from March 18 to May 3, 2020, in hopes that effective social distancing will slow the spread of the virus and successfully break the chain of infections. On July 1, 2020, only one new case was confirmed.

However, the subsequent developments of MCO 2.0 and 3.0 have backfired. On May 18, there were no more green zones in Peninsular Malaysia. This is the second time on record the whole peninsula has fallen into the red zone.

According to data from the Ministry of Health (MOH), 10,081,015 people in our country have registered for the vaccine as of May 13 – about one-third of the total population.

However, only about 1.18 million people (about 3% of the total population) have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

For senior citizens over the age of 60 – who are considered to be on the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) – are at high risk of contracting the virus, and many have yet to receive their vaccination notifications.