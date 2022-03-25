485,939 new voters aged 18 in Sabah: Hajiji Noor

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has 485,939 new voters aged 18 out of its population of 5.7 million based on the first Supplementary Electoral Rolls (DPT) gazetted on Jan 14, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the addition brings the overall registered voters in Sabah to increase from 1,184, 415 earlier to 1,670,354 people.

Hajiji said the additional voters would have an impact on the electorate of each state assembly seat.

“I believe all elected representatives would accept the challenge of serving more voters as the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara have unanimously passed the bill on July 16 and 25 last year,” he said in an engagement session on the implementation of 18 years eligibility to vote and automatic voter registration here today.

His speech was read by Sabah State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Kadzim M Yahya. — Bernama