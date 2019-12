KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has received a total of 486 reports on offences committed in nine by-elections held after the 14th General Election (GE14), the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the EC also had lodged 30 police reports based on the recorded offences.

“Among the highest number of committed offences are campaign materials (static), speeches or briefings, and campaign materials (distribution).

“As for offences committed during the polling day, they included the setting up of ‘barung’ (party booths), canvassing for votes and vehicles bearing party logos entering the restricted zone,” he said during the question-and-answer session here.

He was responding to a question from Senator Sopiah Sharif who wanted to know types of offences identified in all by-elections held after Pakatan Harapan took over the country’s administration, including in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

On the Tanjung Piai by-election, Mohamed Hanipa said 188 offences were recorded throughout the election, including during the polling day.

He also said police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had each received 41 and four reports related to the by-election.

The investigations by both agencies with regards to these reports were still ongoing, he added. - Bernama