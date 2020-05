KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department has conducted 486 sanitisation operations at public places to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state since March 30.

Its director, Fire Assistant Commissioner Md Hilman Abd Rashid said out of the 486 operations, Kemaman district recorded the highest involving 130 locations, followed by Kuala Terengganu (116), Setiu (78), Dungun (72), Marang (38), Besut (30 ), Hulu Terengganu (12) and Kuala Nerus (10).

“The sanitation operation is concentrated in areas with high risk of infection such as markets, supermarkets, government offices and vehicles for use to transport students from public and private institutions of higher learning to and from Terengganu recently.

“We have also begun the sanitation process at selected mosques which will be allowed to conduct Friday prayers on May 22 to ensure safety of the congregation,” he told reporters here last night.

Meanwhile, he said the department received 256 distress calls, including over fire and for rescue operation since May 1, a slight drop from 355 calls during the corresponding period last year.

“It is found that the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) since March 18 also helped to reduce the number of bush and forest fires, with only 710 cases, from 1,397 cases during the corresponding period last year,” he added. — Bernama