4,889 illegal immigrants detained since May

PETALING JAYA: A total of 4,889 illegal immigrants, 713 boat skippers/captains and 246 suspected smugglers were arrested by the National Task Force under Ops Benteng from May to Sept 2, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Ismail Sabri added 446 boats and 481 vehicles that attempted to enter the country illegally were also stopped.

Until today, police had conducted 63 Ops Benteng road blocks all over the country and inspected 23,368 vehicles to stop the entry of illegal immigrants, especially through rat routes. One foreigner was arrested for an immigration offence.

He said there were also 9,481 people out of the 22,057 who returned to the country undergoing mandatory quarantine upon their return home from overseas.

They have been placed in 71 hotels and four public training institutions across the country. A further 12,501 have been discharged.

The task force operations compliance headed by police also conducted 51,809 checks.

“This involved 2,704 compliance teams comprising 12,567 officers who conducted checks in 3,386 markets, 4,762 restaurants as well as 1,411 hawkers, 980 factories, 3,057 banks and 599 government offices,” he said. There were also checks on 342 water and 93 air terminals.

A total of 198 individuals have been arrested for flouting the recovery movement control order, of which 184 were issued compounds while nine were remanded and five released on bail.

Among the offences were business operators who failed to provide the necessary equipment to record temperatures, not wearing face masks, night club and pub activities, failure to follow quarantine orders and alleged prostitution.

A total of 9,815 sanitation operations were also carried out in 134 zones.

12,925 premises that were sanitised comprised 2,705 businesses, 5,697 government buildings, 1,596 housing areas, 2,573 public places and 354 markets.

Ismail Sabri also said that essentials such as food were sufficient and readily available after daily checks were conducted on 12 different food items in 831 premises. He added 23 checks were also carried out on construction sites.

“One did not comply with standard operating procedures and was given a warning, while another was not operational,” he said.