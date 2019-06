KUALA LUMPUR: There were 49 fatalities due road accidents in three days since Op Selamat was launched in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, according to police Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad.

She said since it was launched in Wednesday, there were 5,310 accidents involving 7,574 vehicles reported nationwide.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of accidents with 1,643 cases followed by Johor with 810 cases and Kuala Lumpur 784 cases,” she said in a statement today.

Apart from that, she said there were 928 operations implemented nationwide with 70,948 summonses issued for various offences.

“On burglaries, there were 114 cases recorded in three days of Op Selamat nationwide,” she said.

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said police are focusing on six major offences in Op Selamat 15/2019 from Wednesday to June 12.

The six offences are driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phone, cutting queues, speeding and beating the traffic light. - Bernama