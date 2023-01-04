49 eateries first to offer non-halal Menu Rahmah in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Forty-nine eateries at the Taman Johor Jaya Food Street here have become among the first to offer non-halal Menu Rahmah in the state.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the initiative for the non-Muslim community was mooted by the Taman Johor Jaya Food and Beverage Operators Association.

“There are 49 shops at the Taman Johor Jaya Food Street offering non-halal Menu Rahmah, which include seafood, chicken wings, burgers, fried radish, soup noodle, desserts and many more,” he said in a statement today.

As such, he urged more industry players, especially the restaurant and food industry, to work together to make the Menu Rahmah initiative a success to reduce the cost of living.

The public can get more information on the location of premises offering the Menu Rahmah initiative at https://menurahmah.kpdn.gov.my.

He added that traders can also register on the website to participate in the initiative. - Bernama