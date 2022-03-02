4G broadband coverage in Malacca continues to improve

MALACCA: The 4G broadband coverage rate for populated areas in Melaka increased to 99.63 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 95.50 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, said the State Education and Technology Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin.

He attributed the increase to the focus and strengthening of digital infrastructure carried out through the implementation of the 2020-2022 National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative in collaboration with the state government, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Malacca ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd and telecommunication industry players.

“The 4G coverage rate by all telecommunication operators (Telcos) reached 99.63 per cent in 2021 with the average mobile broadband speed also increasing to 33.24 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 19.89 Mbps in the first quarter of 2020,” he told the State Assembly today.

He was responding to a question from Ayer Keroh Assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee who wanted to know about the 4G coverage of each telecommunications operator, plans to improve coverage and the status of the 5G development in the state.

On the breakdown by district, he sad the telco service in Alor Gajah recorded 99.38 per cent, Melaka Tengah (99.99 per cent) and Jasin (98.66 per cent).

He said 240,877 or 86.3 per cent of business and residential premises from all premises in Melaka had also received high-speed fiber optic access.

“Therefore, to further strengthen implementation of the JENDELA 2020 initiative, a total of 30 new towers will be built, while 144 transmitter stations will be upgraded to 4G,“ he added.

He said the state government also aimed to build the Keluarga Malaysia Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) not only in the rural areas, but in every state constituency.

“So far there are 30 PEDi, but nine are undergoing repair and upgrading and expected to be completed this year,“ he said. — Bernama