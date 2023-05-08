4x4 vehicle convoy participant drowns in Sungai Lebir

GUA MUSANG: A participant of a four-wheel drive vehicle convoy drowned after being swept away by currents in Sungai Lebir near Kampung Aring 6 here, yesterday afternoon.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the body of the victim, Mohd Hanafiah Abd Hamid, 54, was found by a Fire and Rescue Department search and rescue team at 5.30pm.

Sik said the victim, a trader from Putrajaya, was a participant of the 4X4 Fans Jamboree being held from yesterday until tomorrow at Sungai Lebir.

“The victim was swept into deep water after he slipped and fell while bathing. His friends tried to help but failed, he said in a statement today.

The victim's body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case was classified as sudden death. -Bernama