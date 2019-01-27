5,000 former Umno members in Sandakan and Kinabatangan join Warisan

SANDAKAN: About 5,000 former Umno members from Sandakan and Kinabatangan joined Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) today.

According to Warisan secretary-general Loretto Padua Jr., the members were from 10 Umno branches in Sandakan and 66 branches in Kinabatangan.

Among them is former Sandakan Umno division Wanita chief Noraini Sulong who led 1,000 members out of the party to join Warisan.

“Warisan welcomes the new members. We expect more to be joining us.

“I request all parties (Warisan members) whether old or new to work together for the Sabah government and help strengthen Warisan,“ he said when met by reporters after the ceremony to accept the new members here.

Meanwhile, Noraini said she decided to join Warisan to be able to contribute towards Sabah’s progress. — Bernama