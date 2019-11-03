5,000 participate in 14th BHPetrol Orange Run

PETALING JAYA: Families and friends came to cheer on some 5,000 participants of the annual BHPetrol Orange Run, aimed to encourage the public to lead healthier lifestyles while contributing to the needy.

BHPetrol Acting CEO Azizul Azily Ahmad said the event provides a good platform to introduce the BHP brand whilst carrying out the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

“Over the years, we have been successful in encouraging people to work up a sweat for a healthier mind and body, while providing a platform for them to give back to the less privileged,” he told the media after flagging off the 14th BHPetrol Orange Run at the Curve in Mutiara Damansara today.

“It is heartening to have thousands participate and gather here to have an enjoyable time, all for a good cause. We look forward to continuous strong turnouts and support in the years to come,” he said in his speech.

The BHPetrol Orange Run is an annual running event organised by Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police, Petaling Jaya City Council, e-Curve Shopping Mall and Affin Bank Bhd.

This year’s run comprised eight categories, namely Men’s Open & Veterans, Women’s Open & Veterans, Boys & Girls and Men & Women International Open, encouraging participation of serious and leisure runners across all walks of life.

Winners took home a total of RM50,000 worth of cash prizes along with BHPetrol vouchers.

The event raised RM30,000 in funds, equally divided and presented to three charity homes - Teratak Nur Barakah, House of Love and Rumah Shalom.

A range of activities entertained the large crowd who were seen enjoying product offers and free samplings by F&N Beverages Marketing Sdn Bhd, Nestlé, Chek Hup Coffee, Affin Bank and more.