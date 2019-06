NILAI: A total of 5,430 students have been offered to join Bachelor in Teaching Programme (PISMP) in all Institutes of Teacher Education (IPG) around the country, said IPG Student Enrollment and Placement Unit Deputy Chief Director Shamsul Sanirun.

He said all students will have to complete the five-year programme before being placed in schools which would be determined later.

The enrollment of students is based on the conditions set by the ministry which is having distinctions in at least five Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia subjects with credits in Bahasa Melayu, History and English.

Students would also have to fulfill the conditions for their specialisation.

They will serve as teachers by 2024, he said to Bernama when met at the launch of PISMP New Students Registration Day at Technical Education Campus by Institute of Teacher Education Rector Dr Rusmini Ku Ahmad.

Today, some 445 students registered for the Technical Education Campus, with 111 male students and the rest, females. — Bernama