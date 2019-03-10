5 arrested, 633 summonses issued in joint op on errant road-users

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested five people and issued 633 summonses for various offences following a joint operation on errant road-users here yesterday.

The operation, involving the City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), and the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, ended at 4am.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said five arrests were made, with one caught for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Another suspect was caught for riding against traffic and he was arrested along Jalan Raja Laut. The suspects were aged 18 and 19 years old. One was caught for doing a wheelie on his motorcycle and the other had gone against traffic,” he said at a press conference at Jalan Raja Laut yesterday.

Mazlan said the operation was held at various parts of the city including Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Pahang, Jalan Loke Yiew and Jalan Bangsar.

He also revealed that of the 633 summonses issued, 150 was for not having driving licences and 102 with driving or riding vehicle with expired road tax.

City police also detained 37 individuals, two of whom were Singaporeans, for drug related offences in a raid at an entertainment outlet in Bukit Bintang.

Mazlan said they were detained in a raid conducted by a team from Kuala Lumpur CID and Narcotics CID at about 2.45am.

He said in the operation, police screened 81 individuals aged between 20 and 40, who were tested for drugs of whom 28 men and nine women were tested positive.

The entertainment outlet also employed foreign guest relations officers (GROs) to attract more guests.

Police further detained 15 GROs comprising 10 Chinese and five Vietnamese nationals.

“Drinks laced with drugs were also found in a room occupied by four men, two of whom were Singaporeans together with four GROs from China,“ he said.