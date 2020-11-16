5 brothers face death for drug trafficking

TAPAH: A total of six men, including five siblings, with the youngest aged 17, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with drug trafficking, which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

The charge against the five brothers, namely S. Suthesan, 18; S. Sridharan, 20; S. Suthentiran, 21, S. Rathiswaran, 23, and the juvenile, as well as another person, Kyaw, who is a Myanmar national in his 20s, was read out before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

They were jointly charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, with trafficking in 37.2 kg of Methamphetamine in an oil palm plantation in Mukim Chenderiang, in the district of Batang Padang here at about 9.15am last Nov 4.

All of them, represented by lawyer Rajit Singh, were not allowed bail and the court set Dec 9 for mention to await a Myanmar interpreter to read out the charge against Kyaw, who does not under the Malay Language, and Jan 18 next year for submission of the chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nur Amanina Zulkefli. — Bernama