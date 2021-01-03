5 districts affected in Johor floods, evacuees on the rise

JOHOR BAHRU: Five districts are now affected by the floods in Johor, with the number of victims up to 1,780 as of 8pm, compared to 1,000 in the afternoon.

Johor State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said Batu Pahat was the latest flood-affected district, apart from Johor Bahru, Kulai, Kluang and Kota Tinggi.

He said the number of flood relief centres doubled to 28 last night, with 12 in Kluang, Kota Tinggi (seven), Johor Bahru (six), Kulai (two) and one in Batu Pahat.

“In Kluang, the number of victims has continued to increase, namely 698 victims from 206 families, involving places such as Kampung Yap Tau Sah, Kampung Kolam Air, Kampung Haji Noh, Kampung MD Amin, Kampung Org Asli Tanah Runtuh.

“Meanwhile, in Johor Bahru there are 690 victims from 186 families, among them residents of Kampung Laut Batu 10 Skudai, Kampung Sentosa Barat, Kampung Sentosa Damai, Lorong Aris Batu 8 Skudai and the Sam Poh old folks home,“ he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

Vidyananthan said in Kota Tinggi there were 286 victims from 66 families, involving residents in Kampung Bukit Raja, Kampung Sri Delima, Kampung Sri Jaya, Kampung Muhibbah, Kampung Sedili Kecil and Kampung Lepau.

“In Batu Pahat, there are seven victims from four families from Kampung Sungai Sedi Yong Peng, while in Kulai there are 99 victims from 25 families from Kampung Sungai Siam and Kampung Jaya Sepakat,” he said, adding that there was a drowning case involving a victim in Kampung Contoh near Kluang, while the FT092 Jalan Pengerang-Kota Tinggi route was temporarily closed after being submerged in water. — Bernama