5 in van feared trapped after scaffolding collapses

PETALING JAYA: At least five people in a van are feared trapped under rubble after scaffolding collapsed at the work site of a flyover along the Ampang-bound route of the Middle Ring-Road 2 (MRR2) near Desa Tasik in Sungai Besi this evening.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Zulkifli Yahya said initial investigations pointed the collapse to crash by a lorry.

“As a result of the collision, materials from the construction fell onto a factory van that was travelling from the direction of the city centre, with four or five passengers inside,” Zulkifli said in a statement .

“The status of the victims is still unknown. As of now, rescuers are in the process of lifting and removing the collapsed construction building materials.”

The police were alerted of the incident at 6.15pm. The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted of the emergency at 5.58 pm.

A spokesman said rescue efforts were being carried out.

“The Kuala Lumpur Operation Centre announced the collapsed structure crushed a van with five victims which was passing through under the construction structure,” he said.