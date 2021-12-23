5 more fatalities from floods, total tally at 37

SHAH ALAM: A total of 37 deaths were recorded while 10 others are still missing, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said.

He said the floods have also displaced 68,341 people from 18,080 household across the peninsula.

“There were 137 road closures in all the affected states, including 120 in Pahang. We also found that 23 locations or areas where water levels are at warning levels,“ he told a press conference at the flood operations centre in Taman Sri Muda.

Acryl Sani said there were continued reports of theft and looting in flooded areas.

He advised those who have no food or necessities to go to flood operation centres set up in their respective areas.

“We have received seven cases of breaking in with arrests made. I want to tell the people, even foreigners, to come to the PPS to get food and supplies, especially in Shah Alam,” he said.