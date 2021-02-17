5 senior citizens among 14 nabbed for cockfight gambling

IPOH, Feb 17: Five senior citizens were among 14 men detained for alleged involvement in illegal cockfight gambling, in a gated farm land at Taman Impiana Adril, Menglembu here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the men, aged between 25 and 71, were detained at 11.45 am during an operation dubbed Op Limau conducted by the Ipoh IPD operational intelligence team.

“In the raid the suspects failed to escape and police seized five fighting cocks, their cages, a digital alarm clock and two rolls of paper used to surround the cockpit.

“Cash amounting RM25,078 and four chairs were also seized,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said initial investigations found the cockfight gambling had been going on for five rounds, each lasting 20 minutes, with the gamblers placing bets of between RM500 and RM1,000.

A. Asmadi said the suspects were also compounded for violating the Movement Control Order and have been detained at Jelapang and Pasir Puteh lock-ups.

He said a remand application would be made today to facilitate investigations under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 3(1) Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1952.- Bernama