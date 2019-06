SHAH ALAM: Police have detained five sisters suspected of a RM1.3 million investment scam involving 18 victims.

Southern Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspects had been arrested in the Klang and Shah Alam vicinity between June 9 and 13, following a report which had been lodged on May 10 by a businesswoman who was one of the 18 who had been duped.

Aged between 28 and 42, the five suspects who were employed and had accountancy-related work experience, were believed to have been running the scam since September of last year.

All victims had arranged with one of the suspects to join the unnamed investment scheme and were promised fixed returns worth 30 to 38% of their investments, without any loss, according to Shamsul Amar when speaking to Bernama here today.

Two of the sisters will be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code in court tomorrow, while another two will be charged under Section 34 of the same legislation - the remaining sister will attend as a case witness. - Bernama