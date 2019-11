JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 50 asnaf (tithe or zakat recipients) received donations in the form of cash and basic necessities from the Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) .

Its president Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah, said the recipients consisting the elderly, single mothers and underprivileged from around the mosque area.

He said the contribution amounting to RM7,500, was held in conjunction with Malaysian Carnival of Cooperatives’ Products and Services (Maccops).

“This corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme was designed on the basis of concern and not just focusing on economic development alone.

“Each recipient receives a box of basic goods containing sugar, rice and cooking oil worth RM100 and cash of RM50,” he told reporters after the presentation of the donation at the As-Syakirin Jamek Mosque here today.

He also expressed his hope that the cash donation received could be turned into shares and capital for the recipients to become members of the mosque’s cooperative as it would benefit them greatly. — Bernama