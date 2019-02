KUANTAN: The Pahang’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Office has mobilised 50 enforcement officers to monitor the price of controlled items in conjunction with the 2019 Chinese New Year (CNY) festive season throughout the state.

A total of 12 items were placed under the 2019 Chinese New Year Price Control Scheme effective 10 days from Jan 30 and would end on Feb 8.

State Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs chief enforcement officer, Alwi Abdul Hamid said all the officers would conduct inspections from time to time to ensure that traders, wholesalers and retailers would comply with the stipulated prices.

“In addition to checking price tags and profiteering activities, we will also ensure that traders use pink price tags for controlled items and this allows consumers to differentiate the goods,“ he told a news conference after launching the scheme at the Pantai Selamat Supermarket here yesterday.

Alwi said the public could also complain about traders who did not comply with the prescribed pricing scheme by emailing to e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my, at 03-80008000 at 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) or reporting to any Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs offices throughout the state. — Bernama