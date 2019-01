KUALA LUMPUR: Police and Immigration Department officers raided several clubs and spas at Jalan Pudu, Jalan Kuchai and Jalan Raja Laut here early today and detained 50 illegal immigrants who were working as guest relations officers (GRO) and for various other offences.

Some 10 foreign men and five locals were also nabbed during the raid.

A city Immigration Department spokesperson said the team comprising over 30 enforcers screened both customers and GROs at the clubs, karaokes and spas in the operation from 9pm to 3am.

Those detained were Thais and Vietnamese.

“Investigations found that all of them had misused passes by working as guest relation officers (GRO) and had no valid travel documents,” the spokesperson said.

Syndicates and owners of entertainment outlets are getting better at evading authorities by using communication apps and “runners”.

“They are also taking advantage of foreigners, including students, by employing them in vice activities,” he added.