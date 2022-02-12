50 houses affected by flash floods near Baling

BALING: Fifty houses in seven villages in Kupang, near here, including Kampung Iboi, were affected by flash floods at about 6 pm yesterday, although no temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened so far.

Baling district Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab. Aziz said the deluge occurred after more than two hours of heavy rain, causing the river water to overflow into the settlements of residents living near the river bank.

“The affected residents are from Kampung Padang Empang (eight families), Kampung Iboi (eight families), Kampung Hangus (six families), Kampung Bok Bak (five families), Kampung Dusun (eight families), Kampung Charok Kapas (four families) and Kampung Pak Bong (11 families),” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Faizol said that although the floodwater had receded, the river water level still needed to be closely monitored and checked from time to time.

Meanwhile, Kampung Iboi headman Nor Mohamad Che Hussain, when contacted by Bernama, said this as the 11th time the village has been inundated and there seems to be no end to it. - Bernama