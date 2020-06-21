50 Johor PKR Wanita leaders leave party

JOHOR BARU: A total 50 Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita leaders headed by its Wanita vice-chief Nor Ashidah Ibrahim have declared they are leaving the party.

Nor Asidah, who is also central PKR Wanita exco, said the group included Johor PKR Wanita treasurer Siti Noraini Md Jani and various state Wanita leadership levels from 18 divisions.

‘’We made the decision because we have lost confidence in the leadership. We cite an examples of disciplinary actions and, suspension of central PKR wanita chief Haniza Talha. The grounds given were baseless and unjust,’’ she told reporters here, today.

Nor Ashidah, who was also Sembrong PKR Division Wanita chief, said all the divisions involved were Tenggara, Mersing, Sembrong, Johor Baru, Pasir Gudang, Pulai, Muar, Pontian, Tanjung Piai, Sri Gading, Sekijang, Simpang Renggam, Batu Pahat, Ayer Hitam, Ledang, Pagoh, Labis and Tebrau.

According to Nor Ashidah, currently, her colleagues and herself would not join any party and would focus fully in non-government organisations (NGO), National Community Drive (PKN) and Nation of Women (NOW).

In Tawau, Sabah PKR had asked its members who had made a declaration to leave the party to give their names and membership numbers to management for the membership termination process.

Its chairman Datuk Christina Liew said the state PKR secretary had been ordered to issue a letter on the matter.

“Please tell us your name and membership number, when all are complete, then we will inform PKR Central to terminate your memberships,“ she told reporters here today after delivering donations to the fire victims of Lorong Haji Sundu, Batu 2, Jalan Apas, in the incident last Wednesday.

According to Liew, the actions of members who join and leave a party and citing having lost confidence in the party leadership were normal in politics.

In Kota Kinabalu, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) Sepanggar Division Wirawati chief Raisa Abd Ghaffur claimed over 600 party members had left the party together with her today, after losing confidence in the divisional leadership. - Bernama