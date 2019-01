KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Development Department (KEMAS) plans to set up 50 transit children nurseries nationwide this year, said its director-general Datuk Amiruddin Ariffin.

He said with this pilot project working parents who need their children to be cared for after the school session ends could send their children here for a small fee.

“Last year, we set up 27 transit nurseries and we plan to have 50 more in the town and suburb areas this year,“ he told a news conference after visiting a KEMAS nursery here today

He said the transit nurseries managed by a committee under the supervision of KEMAS, operate from 1pm to 5.30pm.

“KEMAS will also focus on English language usage and provide a positive environment to reinforce the language in KEMAS kindergartens,” he added.

In this regard, he said KEMAS would hold ‘English is Fun’ programmes where interactive learning activities would be incorporated in the English language, Mathematics and Science subjects.

Amiruddin added that seven more KEMAS kindergartens would be set up this year at a cost of RM9.8million. Three would be located in Kedah and one each in Selangor, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak.

To date, there are 11,082 KEMAS kindergartens operating throughout the country. — Bernama