50 nabbed by Immigration Dept in Kota Damansara

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department has detained 50 immigrants, mostly Thai women, in a raid at an entertainment centre in Kota Damansara, Selangor, suspected of offering services of foreign guest relation officers (GROs) Thursday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said the centre involved in the 11.30pm raid was under tight control of ‘tonto’ syndicate.

A total of 57 people were inspected during the raid, which resulted in the arrest of 50 immigrants, namely, 40 Thai women, two Vietnamese women, seven Thai men and a Myanmar man, he said.

Also detained were two local supervisors suspected to be the masterminds behind the guest relation officers (GROs) services, he said in a statement today.

“Upon realising the presence of immigration officers, all foreigners tried to escape through the secret door located behind the stage and the washrooms but failed,” he said.

He added that most of the women who worked as GROs at the centre entered the country using the 30 days social visit pass and they could earn between RM1,000 and RM4,000 in tips daily and a monthly salary between RM6,000 and RM7,000.

The centre was also found to be offering customers the chance to vote for their favourite GROs by awarding garland of flowers and crowns, priced between RM50 and RM1,000, he said.

Among the offences identified were not having identification documents, overstaying and other immigration-related offences, he said.

All detainees will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot, Kuala Lumpur, to facilitate investigation under Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama