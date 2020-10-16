50-person limit for Friday prayers

PETALING JAYA: 0nly 50 people are allowed to perform Friday prayers at any mosque or surau in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan starting today.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this decision was based on information received by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and the order is effective from today for Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya while in Labuan it will be effective from tomorrow when the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) takes effect.

However, the number of people is subject to change as it also depends on the perimeter of the respective surau and mosque since physical distancing between worshippers is involved and should be adhered to.

Meanwhile, he said as for Muslims’ obligatory prayers, only 20 worshippers are allowed even though the mosque or surau could cater to more people.

In Selangor, Ismail Sabri said that all congregational prayers and religious activities which involved 2,460 mosques, Friday prayer surau and regular surau had been postponed between Oct 14 and Oct 27.

But an exception us allowed for Muslims who wish to call for obligatory prayers where only up to six people including the imam will be permitted to be present.